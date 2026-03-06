San Antonio faces Los Angeles, seeks 7th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (30-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (45-17, second in the Western Conference) San…

Los Angeles Clippers (30-31, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (45-17, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Spurs play Los Angeles.

The Spurs are 26-13 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 2.9.

The Clippers are 19-18 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The 118.2 points per game the Spurs average are 6.2 more points than the Clippers give up (112.0). The Clippers are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.0% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is averaging eight points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 121.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Harrison Barnes: day to day (ankle), Mason Plumlee: day to day (reconditioning).

Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm), Darius Garland: out (toe).

