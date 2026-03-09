Rollins and Milwaukee take on the Suns in non-conference play

Phoenix Suns (37-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8…

Phoenix Suns (37-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-36, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in out-of-conference action.

The Bucks are 15-17 in home games. Milwaukee is 10-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Suns are 15-14 on the road. Phoenix is fourth in the NBA averaging 14.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from downtown. Collin Gillespie leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The Bucks average 111.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 111.0 the Suns give up. The Suns average 112.1 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 115.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 107.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (spine), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf).

Suns: Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.