Rockets outlast Pelicans 107-105 to move into 3rd place in West

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant hit a go-ahead 18-footer with 7.6 seconds left and the Houston Rockets outlasted the New…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant hit a go-ahead 18-footer with 7.6 seconds left and the Houston Rockets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 107-105 on Friday night to move into third place in the crowded Western Conference.

Durant scored 32 points two nights after matching his season low with 11 in a blowout loss at Denver. Against the Pelicans, he was 13 of 24 from the field and had six rebounds and five assists.

Amen Thompson added 23 points for Houston in the opener of five-game homestand. Reed Sheppard scored 18 points, and Jabari Smith Jr. had 16.

Dejounte Murray led New Orleans with 35 points, but stepped out of bounds with the Pelicans up a point with 13 seconds remaining. After Durant put the Rockets ahead, Zion Williamson threw the ball out of bounds, and Durant hit two free throws to put it away.

Murray was 14 of 18 from the field, hitting 4 of 5 3 pointers.

Williamson had 21 points. The Pelicans had won won two straight and three of four.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Dallas on Monday night.

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and Wednesday nights.

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