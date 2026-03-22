Rangers bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (28-29-12, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-33-8, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Sunday, 12…

Winnipeg Jets (28-29-12, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-33-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -129, Jets +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

New York has a 28-33-8 record overall and a 9-17-6 record on its home ice. The Rangers have a 12-15-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Winnipeg has an 11-16-6 record on the road and a 28-29-12 record overall. The Jets have given up 213 goals while scoring 195 for a -18 scoring differential.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 29 goals and 37 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 31 goals and 52 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 1.5 penalties and 3.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Noah Laba: out (lower-body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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