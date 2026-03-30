Randle scores 24, Edwards adds 17 in return from injury, as Wolves rout Mavericks 124-94

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas native Julius Randle scored 24 points, Anthony Edwards had 17 points off the bench in his…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas native Julius Randle scored 24 points, Anthony Edwards had 17 points off the bench in his return following a six-game absence, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-94 on Monday night.

Edwards was announced as a starter but was late to the court and replaced in the lineup by Mike Conley. Edwards checked in after 2:01 elapsed.

Edwards went in needing to play in every remaining Wolves game to meet the NBA’s 65-game minimum for eligibility for all-NBA consideration.

Ayo Dosunmu had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double since being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline.

The Timberwolves (46-29) moved into sole possession of fifth place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of idle Houston.

Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo hit 5 of 9 behind the arc and finished with 15 points.

Daniel Gafford scored 21 points to lead the lottery-bound Mavericks (24-51), who have lost their last 13 home games.

Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg scored 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting after starting 1 for 10.

The Mavericks’ home losing streak is their longest at the 25-year old American Airlines Center. It’s their longest since dropping their first 19 games at since-demolished Reunion Arena to begin the 1993-94 season.

Minnesota used a 19-2 run to open a 23-10 lead late in the first quarter and never again trailed. The Wolves led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

Timberwolves: Visit Detroit on Thursday.

Mavericks: Visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

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