Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 3, New York 1
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver 3, Toronto 2
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 2, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
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