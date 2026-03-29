Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 3, New York 1

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

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