Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1
Boston 3, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Vancouver 0
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
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