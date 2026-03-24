Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 2, Montreal 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Vancouver 0

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

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