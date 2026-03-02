PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Daily Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect a bonus with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP for daily fantasy. Register here to create your first entry on NBA or college basketball players with this welcome offer.









Enter a $5 contest after signing up with the PrizePicks promo code. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

There are two recurring promotions that can be used toward entries. Find discounts with Taco Tuesday and increase your winnings with Flex Fridays. It’s also worth noting the Goblin and Demon markets. Demons are harder to hit, but your winnings are larger. On the other hand, Goblins are easier and result in a smaller payout.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Monday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus In-App Promos and Features Taco Tuesdays, Flex Fridays, Goblins and Demons Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States

Available to residents 19+ in Alabama, Colorado, and Canada (excluding Ontario).

Available to residents 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Bonus Last Verified On March 2, 2026

Begin by making picks on the NBA games on Monday. Find markets for the Rockets vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Bucks, Nuggets vs. Jazz and Clippers vs. Warriors. Combine several picks from the markets below to enter your first contest:

Jaylen Brown (Demon): 5.5 assists

Alperen Sengun (Goblin): 32.5 points + rebounds + assists

Derrick White (Demon): 4.5 rebounds

Bilal Coulibaly: 15.5 points + rebounds + assists

Kevin Durant: 24.5 points

Kevin Porter: 5.5 rebounds

Darius Garland: 12.5 points

Nikola Jokic: 29.5 points

There are two ways to create a lineup. Power Play Lineups provide the largest payouts, but all legs must hit. The other option is a Flex Lineup, so you’ll still receive some winnings if one or two picks are incorrect.

Power Plays have larger multipliers. If you make four picks, it’ll be a 20X payout. If you make the same five picks with a Flex Lineup, the multiplier will be 10X if you get them all correct. However, you’ll still win 2X with four correct and 0.4X with three right.

All new customers can complete these easy steps to get a bonus for daily fantasy. The picks portion of the app is available in 36 states, while the free-to-play features can be used in all 50 states.

Provide the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Use a debit card, PayPal or another payment method to make your first deposit. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $50 bonus.

Markets for College Basketball, the NHL, More

There are ways to use your bonus can just the NBA. For example, you can make picks on college basketball action on Monday night. We have No. 1 Duke vs. NC State and No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona on ESPN. There are even more options for the NHL, such as the Hurricanes vs. Kraken and Avalanche vs. Kings. Other options include tennis, multiplier soccer leagues and MLB.

