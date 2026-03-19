Portland takes on Minnesota for conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (34-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (43-27, fourth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (34-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (43-27, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Minnesota in Western Conference action Friday.

The Timberwolves are 27-20 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 118.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 24-19 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 117.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.9 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 124-121 on Feb. 25, with Anthony Edwards scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte DiVincenzo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 24.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Naz Reid: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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