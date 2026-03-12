Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Philadelphia Flyers (30-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-16-11, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8…

Philadelphia Flyers (30-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-16-11, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -252, Flyers +204; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers hit the road against the Minnesota Wild aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota has a 38-16-11 record overall and a 19-7-7 record on its home ice. The Wild are 34-3-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Philadelphia has a 15-12-4 record in road games and a 30-23-11 record overall. The Flyers rank seventh in NHL play serving 10 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 36 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 21 goals and 18 assists for the Flyers. Jamie Drysdale has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

