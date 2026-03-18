Philadelphia plays Sacramento, aims to break road losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (37-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-52, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Thursday,…

Philadelphia 76ers (37-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to end its five-game road skid when the 76ers take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 12-24 in home games. Sacramento ranks last in the NBA shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The 76ers have gone 17-16 away from home. Philadelphia is 14-25 against opponents over .500.

The Kings average 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow (13.4). The 76ers’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.3%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 113-111 in the last meeting on Jan. 30. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 40 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 61.4% over the past 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Devin Carter: day to day (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Jabari Walker: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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