Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 9, 2026, 12:58 AM

University of Delaware at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Central Michigan at Mercyhurst — NEC Front Row

Bucknell at North Carolina — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Pittsburgh at Stanford — ACCN, ESPN Unlimited

Tulane at Temple — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Memphis at Philadelphia — FDSN SE Memphis, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Pittsburgh at Carolina — FDSN South, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Sports
