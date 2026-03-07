Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

La Salle at Clemson — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at NC State — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
UMBC at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Lehigh at Davidson — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Penn State at Rutgers — BTN
Colgate at Lehigh — CBSSN, Fubo Sports
Pittsburgh at Stanford — ACCNX
Philadelphia at Minnesota — GTV, NBCS Philadelphia, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Twins.TV
Boston at Pittsburgh — TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Sling TV, TNT WEB
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.