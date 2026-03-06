Panthers head into matchup with the Red Wings on losing streak

Florida Panthers (30-29-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-20-7, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (30-29-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-20-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -143, Panthers +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers look to break their four-game losing streak with a win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 11-4-2 against the Atlantic Division and 35-20-7 overall. The Red Wings have gone 16-2-4 in one-goal games.

Florida has gone 30-29-3 overall with a 7-10-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a -24 scoring differential, with 184 total goals scored and 208 allowed.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Red Wings won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Mason Appleton led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 20 goals with 45 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 28 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

