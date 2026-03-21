Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pacific Northwest Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pacific Northwest Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 4:11 PM

Auburn vs. Seattle U at Neville Arena (Auburn, AL) — ESPN2

TCU vs. Washington at Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ESPN

Washington at Michigan — BTN

MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — FOX, Apple TV

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — FOX, Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up