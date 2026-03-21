Pacific Northwest Sportswatch Daily Listings

Auburn vs. Seattle U at Neville Arena (Auburn, AL) — ESPN2
TCU vs. Washington at Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, TX) — ESPN
Washington at Michigan — BTN
MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — FOX, Apple TV
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers — FOX, Apple TV
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