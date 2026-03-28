Owen Tippett’s hat trick powers the Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Owen Tippett scored a hat trick as the Philadelphia Flyers survived a late rally for a key…

DETROIT (AP) — Owen Tippett scored a hat trick as the Philadelphia Flyers survived a late rally for a key 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Tippett’s third career hat trick gives him seven goals in his last nine games. The Flyers have won seven of those nine and are now three points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Detroit has lost three of four and is now tied with Ottawa, two points ahead of the Flyers and one point behind the Blue Jackets.

Detroit trailed 4-0 with seven minutes to play, but Mason Appleton, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond scored in a span of 2:31 to make it a one-goal game. Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier ended the comeback by scoring an empty-net goal at 17:56. Dan Vladar finished with 29 saves for the win.

Philadelphia only needed 4:07 to take the lead. Moritz Seider turned the puck over at center ice and Trevor Zegras fed Tippett for a breakaway. Tippett went five-hole on John Gibson (18 saves).

Tippett made it 2-0 at 12:22 of the second period when his wrist shot from the high slot trickled through Gibson’s pads and slid across the line.

With Dylan Larkin in the box, Noah Cates put the Flyers ahead by three goals by shoving a loose puck over the goal line on the power play with less than four minutes to play in the second.

Seider appeared to score for Detroit, but the Flyers successfully challenged that DeBrincat had been offside.

The Flyers had a goal called back for offside in the first minute of the third period. Tippett finished off his hat trick with a power-play goal at 7:19.

Up next

Flyers: Host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Red Wings: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

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