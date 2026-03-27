Ottawa visits Tampa Bay after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (38-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1…

Ottawa Senators (38-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Drake Batherson’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Senators’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Tampa Bay is 12-5-1 against the Atlantic Division and 44-21-6 overall. The Lightning are 15-5-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa is 38-24-10 overall with an 8-6-6 record in Atlantic Division games. The Senators are 8-10-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 5-4 in the previous meeting. Shane Pinto led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 40 goals and 81 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 32 goals and 42 assists for the Senators. Batherson has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 4.4 goals, seven assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (illness).

Senators: Dennis Gilbert: out (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: out (arm), Lassi Thomson: out (lower body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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