Orlando hosts Los Angeles after Doncic’s 60-point outing

Los Angeles Lakers (45-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida;…

Los Angeles Lakers (45-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Orlando Magic after Luka Doncic scored 60 points in the Lakers’ 134-126 victory against the Miami Heat.

The Magic have gone 22-13 in home games. Orlando is 17-21 against opponents over .500.

The Lakers have gone 22-13 away from home. Los Angeles is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic average 115.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 115.1 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 116.6 points per game, 2.2 more than the 114.4 the Magic give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 110-109 on Feb. 25, with Paolo Banchero scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and five assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 38.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (rib), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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