New York visits Anaheim after Schaefer’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (35-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-24-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -110, Ducks -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Anaheim Ducks after Matthew Schaefer scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers.

Anaheim has a 20-9-1 record in home games and a 33-24-3 record overall. The Ducks have a 12-2-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

New York has a 35-21-5 record overall and an 18-11-3 record in road games. The Islanders have a +11 scoring differential, with 178 total goals scored and 167 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Anders Lee led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 29 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 25 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. Schaefer has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

