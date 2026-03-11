New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

Toronto Raptors (36-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-45, 13th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Toronto Raptors (36-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-45, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 12-21 on their home court. New Orleans is 11-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors are 19-12 on the road. Toronto is 7-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Pelicans give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is scoring 22.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 22.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

Raptors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (hand), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (illness), Collin Murray-Boyles: out (thumb).

