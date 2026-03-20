New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Notre Dame vs. Fairfield at Value City Arena (Columbus, OH) — ESPN
UConn vs. UTSA at Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, CT) — ABC
UConn at Arkansas — SECN+
MLS: New England Revolution vs. St. Louis City — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.