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New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 20, 2026, 1:39 AM

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Notre Dame vs. Fairfield at Value City Arena (Columbus, OH) — ESPN

UConn vs. UTSA at Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, CT) — ABC

UConn at Arkansas — SECN+

MLS: New England Revolution vs. St. Louis City — Apple TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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