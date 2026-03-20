New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Dartmouth at Pennsylvania…

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Notre Dame vs. Fairfield at Value City Arena (Columbus, OH) — ESPN

UConn vs. UTSA at Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, CT) — ABC

UConn at Arkansas — SECN+

MLS: New England Revolution vs. St. Louis City — Apple TV

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