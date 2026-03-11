NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
First Round
Friday, March 6
NYU 108, Me.-Farmington 44
Messiah 64, Cortland 58
Hardin-Simmons 73, Austin 51
Whitman 70, Claremont-M-S 54
Bowdoin 51, Emmanuel (Mass.) 42
Southern Me. 62, JWU (Providence) 46
Wis.-La Crosse 78, LaGrange 52
Carroll (Wis.) 74, DePauw 67
Scranton 104, Framingham St. 39
Otterbein 60, Randolph-Macon 45
Bates 71, Merchant Marine 57
Smith 73, Union (N.Y.) 55
Johns Hopkins 100, Hunter 59
Baldwin Wallace 75, Wm. Paterson 51
Concordia-M’head 73, Wis.-Superior 61
Ripon 84, UW-River Falls 81, OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 53, Webster 37
Wis. Lutheran 65, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 47
WashU 65, SUNY Geneseo 53
Ohio Wesleyan 68, DeSales 53
Hope 103, Penn St.-Behrend 65
Ill. Wesleyan 61, Wash. & Jeff. 53
Wis.-Whitewater 70, Transylvania 65
UChicago 60, Gustavus Adolphus 44
Wash. & Lee 73, St. Mary’s (Md.) 44
Chris. Newport 74, Gettysburg 62
Bethel (Minn.) 81, Millsaps 73
Coe 69, Wis.-Platteville 51
Denison 82, Southern Va. 47
Trine 90, Shenandoah 45
John Carroll 84, TCNJ 49
SUNY New Paltz 67, Immaculata 51
Second Round
Saturday, March 7
NYU 70, Messiah 47
Hardin-Simmons 56, Whitman 35
Southern Me. 67, Bowdoin 59
Wis.-La Crosse 80, Carroll (Wis.) 60
Scranton 82, Otterbein 43
Bates 74, Smith 70, OT
Johns Hopkins 59, Baldwin Wallace 46
Concordia-M’head 68, Ripon 65
Wis.-Oshkosh 65, Wis. Lutheran 56
WashU 73, Ohio Wesleyan 68
Hope 90, Ill. Wesleyan 85, OT
UChicago 62, Wis.-Whitewater 46
Wash. & Lee 61, Chris. Newport 55
Bethel (Minn.) 57, Coe 48
Denison 63, Trine 54
John Carroll 74, SUNY New Paltz 54
Third Round
Friday, March 13
NYU vs. Hardin-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Me. vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 5 p.m.
Scranton vs. Bates, 7 p.m.
Johns Hopkins vs. Concordia-M’head, 4:30 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh vs. WashU, 9 p.m.
Hope vs. UChicago, 6:30 p.m.
Wash. & Lee vs. Bethel (Minn.), 8 p.m.
Denison vs. John Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 14
NYU-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. Southern Me.-Wis.-La Crosse-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Scranton-Bates-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Concordia-M’head-winner, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh-WashU-winner vs. Hope-UChicago-winner, 9 p.m.
Wash. & Lee-Bethel (Minn.)-winner vs. Denison-John Carroll-winner, 8 p.m.
