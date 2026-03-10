NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 12) Times EDT (March 13) First Round Friday, March 6 NYU 108, Me.-Farmington 44 Messiah 64,…

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

First Round

Friday, March 6

NYU 108, Me.-Farmington 44

Messiah 64, Cortland 58

Hardin-Simmons 73, Austin 51

Whitman 70, Claremont-M-S 54

Bowdoin 51, Emmanuel (Mass.) 42

Southern Me. 62, JWU (Providence) 46

Wis.-La Crosse 78, LaGrange 52

Carroll (Wis.) 74, DePauw 67

Scranton 104, Framingham St. 39

Otterbein 60, Randolph-Macon 45

Bates 71, Merchant Marine 57

Smith 73, Union (N.Y.) 55

Johns Hopkins 100, Hunter 59

Baldwin Wallace 75, Wm. Paterson 51

Concordia-M’head 73, Wis.-Superior 61

Ripon 84, UW-River Falls 81, OT

Wis.-Oshkosh 53, Webster 37

Wis. Lutheran 65, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 47

WashU 65, SUNY Geneseo 53

Ohio Wesleyan 68, DeSales 53

Hope 103, Penn St.-Behrend 65

Ill. Wesleyan 61, Wash. & Jeff. 53

Wis.-Whitewater 70, Transylvania 65

UChicago 60, Gustavus Adolphus 44

Wash. & Lee 73, St. Mary’s (Md.) 44

Chris. Newport 74, Gettysburg 62

Bethel (Minn.) 81, Millsaps 73

Coe 69, Wis.-Platteville 51

Denison 82, Southern Va. 47

Trine 90, Shenandoah 45

John Carroll 84, TCNJ 49

SUNY New Paltz 67, Immaculata 51

Second Round

Saturday, March 7

NYU 70, Messiah 47

Hardin-Simmons 56, Whitman 35

Southern Me. 67, Bowdoin 59

Wis.-La Crosse 80, Carroll (Wis.) 60

Scranton 82, Otterbein 43

Bates 74, Smith 70, OT

Johns Hopkins 59, Baldwin Wallace 46

Concordia-M’head 68, Ripon 65

Wis.-Oshkosh 65, Wis. Lutheran 56

WashU 73, Ohio Wesleyan 68

Hope 90, Ill. Wesleyan 85, OT

UChicago 62, Wis.-Whitewater 46

Wash. & Lee 61, Chris. Newport 55

Bethel (Minn.) 57, Coe 48

Denison 63, Trine 54

John Carroll 74, SUNY New Paltz 54

Third Round

Friday, March 13

NYU vs. Hardin-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Me. vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 5 p.m.

Scranton vs. Bates, 7 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Concordia-M’head, 4:30 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh vs. WashU, 9 p.m.

Hope vs. UChicago, 6:30 p.m.

Wash. & Lee vs. Bethel (Minn.), 8 p.m.

Denison vs. John Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 14

NYU-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. Southern Me.-Wis.-La Crosse-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Scranton-Bates-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Concordia-M’head-winner, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh-WashU-winner vs. Hope-UChicago-winner, 9 p.m.

Wash. & Lee-Bethel (Minn.)-winner vs. Denison-John Carroll-winner, 8 p.m.

