NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

No. 12 Gonzaga (29-3) vs. Santa Clara (26-7), West Coast Championship at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 7 Iowa State (25-6) vs. TBA, Big 12 Second Round Game 1 at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Louisville (22-9) vs. TBA, ACC Second Round Game 2 at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Duke (29-2) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 3 at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Arizona (29-2) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 2 at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

No. 5 Houston (26-5) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 3 at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

No. 6 UConn (27-4) vs. TBA, Big East Quarterfinal 3 at New York, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Virginia (27-4) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 1 at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

No. 13 St. John’s (25-6) vs. TBA, Big East Quarterfinal 1 at New York, Noon

No. 14 Kansas (22-9) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 4 at Kansas City, Mo., 9:30 p.m.

No. 16 Texas Tech (22-9) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 1 at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

No. 18 Purdue (23-8) vs. TBA, Big Ten Third Round Game 3 at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 North Carolina (24-7) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 4 at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

No. 20 Miami (OH) (31-0) vs. UMass (16-15), Mid-American Quarterfinal 1 at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Wisconsin (22-9) vs. TBA, Big Ten Third Round Game 2 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

No. 25 Tennessee (21-10) vs. TBA, Southeastern Second Round Game 2 at Nashville, Tenn., 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 3 Michigan (29-2) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 1 at Chicago, Noon

No. 4 Florida (25-6) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 1 at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan State (25-6) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 4 at Chicago, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Illinois (24-7) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 2 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Nebraska (26-5) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 3 at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Alabama (23-8) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 3 at Nashville, Tenn., 7 p.m.

No. 17 Arkansas (23-8) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 4 at Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 p.m.

No. 22 Vanderbilt (24-7) vs. TBA, Southeastern Quarterfinal 2 at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

