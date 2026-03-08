NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Duke (29-2) beat North Carolina State 93-64; beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-61. No. 2 Arizona (29-2) beat…

No. 1 Duke (29-2) beat North Carolina State 93-64; beat No. 17 North Carolina 76-61.

No. 2 Arizona (29-2) beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-57; beat Colorado 89-79.

No. 3 Michigan (29-2) beat Iowa 71-68; beat No. 8 Michigan State 90-80.

No. 4 UConn (27-4) lost to Marquette 68-62.

No. 5 Florida (25-6) beat Mississippi State 108-74; beat Kentucky 84-77.

No. 6 Iowa State (25-6) lost to No. 2 Arizona 73-57; beat Arizona State 86-65.

No. 7 Houston (26-5) beat Baylor 77-64; beat Oklahoma State 82-75.

No. 8 Michigan State (25-6) beat Indiana 77-64; beat Rutgers 91-87; lost to No. 3 Michigan 90-80.

No. 9 Nebraska (26-5) lost to UCLA 72-52; beat Iowa 84-75, OT.

No. 10 Texas Tech (22-9) lost to TCU 73-65; lost to BYU 82-76.

No. 11 Illinois (24-7) beat Oregon 80-54; beat Maryland 78-72.

No. 12 Gonzaga (28-3) did not play.

No. 13 Virginia (27-4) beat Wake Forest 75-70; beat Virginia Tech 76-72.

No. 14 Kansas (22-9) lost to Arizona State 70-60; beat Kansas State 104-85.

No. 15 Purdue (23-8) lost to Ohio State 82-74; beat Northwestern 70-66; lost to Wisconsin 97-93.

No. 16 Alabama (23-8) lost to Georgia 98-88; beat Auburn 96-84.

No. 17 North Carolina (24-7) beat Clemson 67-63; lost to No. 1 Duke 76-61.

No. 18 St. John’s (25-6) beat Georgetown 72-69; beat Seton Hall 72-65.

No. 19 Miami (OH) (31-0) beat Toledo 74-72; beat Ohio 110-108, OT.

No. 20 Arkansas (23-8) beat Texas 105-85; beat Missouri 88-84, OT.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s (27-4) did not play.

No. 22 Miami (FL) (24-7) beat SMU 77-69; lost to Louisville 92-89.

No. 23 Tennessee (21-10) beat South Carolina 78-59; lost to No. 24 Vanderbilt 86-82.

No. 24 Vanderbilt (24-7) beat Ole Miss 89-86, OT; beat No. 23 Tennessee 86-82.

No. 25 Saint Louis (27-4) beat Loyola Chicago 79-65; lost to George Mason 86-57.

