Montreal faces Anaheim in a non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (36-27-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-19-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (36-27-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (36-19-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -152, Ducks +126; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal is 36-19-10 overall and 18-12-2 at home. The Canadiens have committed 273 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

Anaheim has gone 14-17-2 in road games and 36-27-3 overall. The Ducks have a 14-2-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 6-5 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 38 goals and 27 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jackson LaCombe has eight goals and 38 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored eight goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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