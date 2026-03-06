Minnesota takes on Orlando, looks for 6th straight win

Orlando Magic (33-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23, third in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3…

Orlando Magic (33-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Orlando.

The Timberwolves are 22-11 on their home court. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Julius Randle averaging 10.3.

The Magic are 13-16 in road games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The Timberwolves average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Magic give up. The Magic are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.3% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 22.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 25.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (personal).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.