Milwaukee visits Los Angeles following Garland’s 41-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (29-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Milwaukee Bucks (29-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 138-131 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers have gone 19-15 in home games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 113.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Bucks are 13-22 in road games. Milwaukee allows 116.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Clippers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow (14.8). The Bucks average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 28.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. Garland is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 120.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 108.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Bennedict Mathurin: out (toe).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (rib), Gary Harris: out (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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