Mets face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga…

New York Mets (3-1) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-2)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Cardinals +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis went 78-84 overall and 44-37 in home games a season ago. The Cardinals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 148 home runs.

New York had an 83-79 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Mets slugged .427 with a .326 on-base percentage as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Mets: A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib fracture), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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