McDavid moves back into scoring lead with 3 points as Oilers beat Ducks 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers made a move up the Pacific Division standings, holding on to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie also scored for the Oilers, who won their third game in a row and moved three points back of the division-leading Ducks.

The Oilers went 1-9-2 in their previous 12 attempts to win more than two straight.

Edmonton is now 27-5-5 when scoring first this season.

The Oilers remained without star forward Leon Draisaitl, out for the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury.

Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Connor Ingram recorded 29 saves to earn the win in the Edmonton net, while Lukas Dostal made 30 stops for Anaheim.

Evan Bouchard picked up a pair of assists for the Oilers to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 11 games. The 26-year-old leads all NHL defensemen with 86 points and looks poised to become the 13th blueliner in league history to hit the 90-point plateau.

Up next

Ducks: Return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.