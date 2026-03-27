Marlins and Rockies play in season opener

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)…

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -196, Rockies +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Miami went 79-83 overall and 38-43 in home games a season ago. The Marlins slugged .393 as a team in the 2025 season while hitting 1.0 home run per game.

Colorado went 43-119 overall and 18-63 in road games a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff averaged 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 6.3 runs per game in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blaine Crim: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zac Veen: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.