March Madness Betting Promos: Get 9 Best Opening Round Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of these March Madness betting promos ahead of Tuesday’s NCAA Tournament games. The First Four tips off on Tuesday and the round of 64 begins on Thursday.

Don’t miss out on the chance to sign up with sportsbooks like DraftKings, BetMGM and bet365 during March Madness. Start locking in the best bonuses, boosts and other unique offers.

March Madness Betting Promos Unlock 9 Best Offers

The NCAA Tournament always starts with the First Four games in Dayton, OH. There are four different options on Tuesday and Wednesday:

#16 UMBC vs. #16 Howard

#11 Texas vs. #11 NC State

#16 Prairie View A&M vs. #16 Lehigh

#11 Miami (OH) vs. #11 SMU

Secure guaranteed bonus bets, profit boosts and other unique offers on the NCAA Tournament. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus + March Madness Boost







Set up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly. Additionally, this offer comes with a 100% profit boost on any NCAA Tournament winner bet.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet. New players who take advantage of this offer can win big with this initial wager. Anyone who misses on the first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus with promo code TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus







Get in on the action with bet365 promo code WTOP365 and win big on the NCAA Tournament. Place a $10 bet on any college basketball game to secure a $365 bonus. New users will get the bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager. This is the perfect way to build a bankroll for March Madness.

Score 10 $300 Bonus Bets With FanDuel Sportsbook







It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on FanDuel Sportsbook. New users will receive 10 straight days of $300 no sweat tokens. Place a bet on Monday night and get straight cash with a win. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $300 back in bonuses. New players who sign up on Monday will have $300 no sweat tokens available for the first six days of the NCAA Tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your March Madness Winnings







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and double your winnings on March Madness this week. Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on any game to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Gear up for the First Four games by unlocking these profit boosts.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 Bet Reset







New players can go all in on March Madness with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity to bet big on the NCAA Tournament or any other game. Players who lose on this first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers Up to $1,000 in Bet Matches







Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook and start betting on the NCAA Tournament, NBA or any other sport this week. New players who take advantage of this offer will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.