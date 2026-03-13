Maple Leafs visit the Sabres, aim to stop road losing streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (40-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Saturday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-11, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (40-20-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs travel to the Buffalo Sabres looking to break a five-game road slide.

Buffalo has a 40-20-6 record overall and a 14-4-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres rank third in league play with 229 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Toronto is 28-27-11 overall and 6-12-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have allowed 230 goals while scoring 208 for a -22 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 7-4 in the previous matchup. Rasmus Dahlin led the Sabres with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Knies has 17 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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