Maple Leafs take road losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-12, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-17-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-12, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-17-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -254, Maple Leafs +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Minnesota Wild looking to stop a six-game road slide.

Minnesota has a 19-8-8 record in home games and a 38-17-12 record overall. The Wild have gone 34-3-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto is 28-27-12 overall and 11-16-5 in road games. The Maple Leafs have given up 232 goals while scoring 210 for a -22 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Marcus Foligno led the Wild with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 17 goals with 26 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has 23 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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