Mammoth visit the Blackhawks following Cooley’s 2-goal performance

Utah Mammoth (34-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-11, in the Central Division) Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Utah Mammoth (34-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-29-11, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -201, Blackhawks +167; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Logan Cooley scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Chicago has a 23-29-11 record overall and an 8-6-4 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have gone 9-9-6 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Utah is 34-25-4 overall and 10-9-0 against the Central Division. The Mammoth have a 32-8-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams play this season. The Blackhawks won 4-0 in the last matchup. Teuvo Teravainen led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 19 goals and 44 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

