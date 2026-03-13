Mammoth take losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (34-26-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9…

Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (34-26-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth look to stop a three-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Utah has a 34-26-6 record overall and an 18-10-3 record on its home ice. The Mammoth have allowed 184 goals while scoring 205 for a +21 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has a 16-9-7 record on the road and a 32-18-15 record overall. The Penguins have a +29 scoring differential, with 218 total goals scored and 189 given up.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Michael Carcone led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 30 goals and 26 assists for the Mammoth. Clayton Keller has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony Mantha has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Penguins. Benjamin Kindel has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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