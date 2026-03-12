Madrid comes down from Valverde’s Champions League hat trick to return to La Liga slog

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After Federico Valverde single-handedly got Real Madrid back in Champions League domination mode with his hat…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After Federico Valverde single-handedly got Real Madrid back in Champions League domination mode with his hat trick against Manchester City, the 15-time European Cup winner must take a brief dip back into La Liga this weekend.

Valverde’s memorable three-goal first-half explosion on Wednesday fueled a 3-0 win over City and coach Pep Guardiola, a nemesis of Madrid from his years in charge of the best Barcelona squads.

The treble by Valverde came after his last-gasp goal snatched Madrid a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league’s previous round.

Now Madrid must refocus, albeit it just for a game, on the domestic competition where it has struggled of late and trails leader Barcelona by four points after 27 of 38 rounds.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s side hosts Elche on Saturday, then three days later heads to England to try and finish off City and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona hosts Sevilla on Sunday.

Key matches

While Elche looks like easy pickings for Madrid, the small southern club did hold the powerhouse to 2-2 at home in November.

Elche was in eighth place just two months ago but has plummeted to 17th and the edge of the relegation zone.

Prior to that Valverde-inspired win at Celta, Madrid lost twice in the league to Getafe at home and away at Osasuna.

Barcelona will also be looking to avenge a 4-1 loss at Sevilla in October, its worst defeat in the league this campaign. In that loss, Barcelona was without injured attackers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Players to watch

Valverde has emerged as the leader of an injury-hit Madrid. All six of his goals this season have come since January with Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham both injured.

Yamal is also in fine form for Barcelona. The 18-year-old has seven goals over his last seven La Liga appearances, and he converted a pressure-filled penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the Champions League round-of-16 on Tuesday.

Out of action

Mbappé hasn’t played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem and remains a doubt for Madrid, which is also missing Bellingham and Éder Militão, out with a long-term injury.

Barcelona’s injured list includes starting full backs Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde.

Off the field

Barcelona will hold an election for club president on Sunday, when incumbent Joan Laporta seeks another five-year term.

