Los Angeles plays Toronto following Garland’s 41-point showing

Toronto Raptors (40-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Toronto Raptors (40-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-36, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Toronto Raptors after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 138-131 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers have gone 20-15 at home. Los Angeles has a 6-8 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 21-15 on the road. Toronto ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 51.9 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 10.5.

The Clippers’ 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Raptors allow. The Raptors average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 121-117 in overtime on Jan. 17. Jordan Miller scored 19 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Garland is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-4, averaging 122.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Bennedict Mathurin: out (toe), John Collins: out (ankle).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Immanuel Quickley: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (heel).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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