Los Angeles faces San Antonio, seeks 5th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (49-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-32, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

San Antonio Spurs (49-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Clippers are 21-19 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 17-24 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs have gone 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference with 27.4 assists per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 7.0.

The Clippers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Spurs average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 116-112 in the last matchup on March 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (rest), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Dylan Harper: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.