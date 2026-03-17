LaMelo Ball has 30 points and 13 assists as Hornets beat short-handed Heat 136-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 13 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away in a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 13 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled away in a huge fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Miami Heat 136-106 on Tuesday night.

Coby White scored 24 points off the bench and rookie Kon Knueppel added 22 as Charlotte (35-34) won for the ninth time in 12 games. Brandon Miller scored 16 for the Hornets, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Heat (38-31), who dropped their second straight following a season-best seven-game winning streak. They played without star forward Bam Adebayo, who sat out with right calf tightness after being listed as questionable before the game.

Adebayo hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 27. He scored 83 points last Tuesday in a 150-129 win over Washington, second-most in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game in 1962.

Andrew Wiggins missed his sixth consecutive game with a toe injury, and Miami forward Nikola Jovic (back) did not play for the 12th game in a row. He was listed as probable before the game and was expected to return.

Miami remained seventh in the East, a half-game behind Orlando.

Miles Bridges had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, back home from a 2-2 trip against Western Conference teams. After leading 96-88 through three quarters, they outscored Miami 40-18 in the fourth.

Moussa Diabate grabbed 13 boards to go with eight points and four assists.

Ball, who also had six rebounds, reached 6,000 career points on a basket in the third quarter. He also scored 30 points last Wednesday in a 117-109 victory at Sacramento.

Norman Powell scored 17 points for Miami, which had won five consecutive meetings with the Hornets.

Up next

Heat: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Hornets: Host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

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