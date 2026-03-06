Kraken play the Senators in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (30-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-23-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (30-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-23-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle has a 16-10-5 record at home and a 29-23-9 record overall. The Kraken have allowed 175 goals while scoring 172 for a -3 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 16-12-4 record on the road and a 30-22-9 record overall. The Senators have a 10-9-9 record in games decided by a goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 29 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.