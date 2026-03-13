Kraken come into matchup with the Canucks on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (29-26-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-37-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10…

Seattle Kraken (29-26-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (20-37-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to break a four-game slide with a victory against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 5-8-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 20-37-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 7-13-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Seattle is 13-6-1 against the Pacific Division and 29-26-9 overall. The Kraken have given up 191 goals while scoring 179 for a -12 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 5-1. Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Eberle has 22 goals and 22 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.