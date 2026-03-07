Live Radio
Joburg Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2026, 11:48 AM

Saturday

At Houghton GC

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 7,279; Par: 70

Third Round

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 66-68-62—196
Dan Bradbury, England 64-70-64—198
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 67-67-64—198
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-67-64—198
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 66-62-70—198
Jack Hawksby, England 66-66-68—200
Nathan Kimsey, England 64-69-67—200
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 67-67-66—200
David Ravetto, France 66-67-68—201
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 67-68-66—201
Luke Brown, South Africa 66-67-69—202
Justin Harding, South Africa 69-67-66—202
Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 65-72-65—202
Patrick Reed, United States 69-68-65—202
Jamie Rutherford, England 65-70-67—202
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 64-70-68—202
Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-66-65—202
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 67-68-67—202
Cameron Adam, Scotland 67-69-67—203
Louis Albertse, South Africa 68-65-70—203
Marcus Armitage, England 67-68-68—203
Sean Crocker, United States 66-65-72—203
Ross Fisher, England 67-69-67—203
Ryggs Johnston, United States 69-65-69—203
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-68-66—203
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-69-67—203
Marcel Siem, Germany 69-67-67—203
Joe Dean, England 70-67-67—204
Julien Guerrier, France 70-68-66—204
Jordan Gumberg, United States 67-67-70—204
Kota Kaneko, Japan 70-67-67—204
Ruan Korb, South Africa 68-66-70—204
Benjamin Schmidt, England 68-69-67—204
Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 64-70-70—204
Connor Syme, Scotland 71-68-65—204
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 67-69-68—204
Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe 65-72-67—204
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 71-66-67—204
Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-70-67—205
Todd Clements, England 68-66-71—205
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-72-66—205
Allen John, Germany 70-68-67—205
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 65-70-70—205
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-68-69—205
Hugo Townsend, Sweden 65-67-73—205
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 64-71-71—206
Christiaan Burke, South Africa 66-71-69—206
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-69-69—206
Pieter Moolman, South Africa 69-67-70—206
Eddie Pepperell, England 70-68-68—206
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 67-68-71—206
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 70-68-68—206
JJ Senekal, South Africa 68-71-67—206
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72-68—207
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-69—207
Jean Hugo, South Africa 71-66-70—207
Romain Langasque, France 67-71-69—207
David Law, Scotland 67-71-69—207
Shubhankar Sharma, India 66-72-69—207
Richard Sterne, South Africa 68-68-71—207
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 69-70-69—208
Herman Loubser, South Africa 70-69-69—208
Jovan Rebula, South Africa 69-70-69—208
Stals Swart, South Africa 70-69-69—208
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 65-73-70—208
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 70-69-70—209
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-70-70—209
James Morrison, England 69-70-70—209
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-70-72—209
Robin Williams, South Africa 68-70-71—209
Sam Bairstow, England 69-70-71—210
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 70-69-71—210
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 71-68-72—211
Martin Vorster, South Africa 68-71-72—211

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

