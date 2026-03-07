Joburg Open Scores

Saturday At Houghton GC Johannesburg Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 7,279; Par: 70 Third Round Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 66-68-62—196…

Saturday

At Houghton GC

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.2 million

Yardage: 7,279; Par: 70

Third Round

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 66-68-62—196 Dan Bradbury, England 64-70-64—198 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 67-67-64—198 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-67-64—198 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 66-62-70—198 Jack Hawksby, England 66-66-68—200 Nathan Kimsey, England 64-69-67—200 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 67-67-66—200 David Ravetto, France 66-67-68—201 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 67-68-66—201 Luke Brown, South Africa 66-67-69—202 Justin Harding, South Africa 69-67-66—202 Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 65-72-65—202 Patrick Reed, United States 69-68-65—202 Jamie Rutherford, England 65-70-67—202 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 64-70-68—202 Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-66-65—202 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 67-68-67—202 Cameron Adam, Scotland 67-69-67—203 Louis Albertse, South Africa 68-65-70—203 Marcus Armitage, England 67-68-68—203 Sean Crocker, United States 66-65-72—203 Ross Fisher, England 67-69-67—203 Ryggs Johnston, United States 69-65-69—203 Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-68-66—203 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-69-67—203 Marcel Siem, Germany 69-67-67—203 Joe Dean, England 70-67-67—204 Julien Guerrier, France 70-68-66—204 Jordan Gumberg, United States 67-67-70—204 Kota Kaneko, Japan 70-67-67—204 Ruan Korb, South Africa 68-66-70—204 Benjamin Schmidt, England 68-69-67—204 Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 64-70-70—204 Connor Syme, Scotland 71-68-65—204 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 67-69-68—204 Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe 65-72-67—204 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 71-66-67—204 Jorge Campillo, Spain 68-70-67—205 Todd Clements, England 68-66-71—205 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-72-66—205 Allen John, Germany 70-68-67—205 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 65-70-70—205 Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-68-69—205 Hugo Townsend, Sweden 65-67-73—205 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 64-71-71—206 Christiaan Burke, South Africa 66-71-69—206 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-69-69—206 Pieter Moolman, South Africa 69-67-70—206 Eddie Pepperell, England 70-68-68—206 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 67-68-71—206 Neil Schietekat, South Africa 70-68-68—206 JJ Senekal, South Africa 68-71-67—206 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72-68—207 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 69-69-69—207 Jean Hugo, South Africa 71-66-70—207 Romain Langasque, France 67-71-69—207 David Law, Scotland 67-71-69—207 Shubhankar Sharma, India 66-72-69—207 Richard Sterne, South Africa 68-68-71—207 Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 69-70-69—208 Herman Loubser, South Africa 70-69-69—208 Jovan Rebula, South Africa 69-70-69—208 Stals Swart, South Africa 70-69-69—208 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 65-73-70—208 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 70-69-70—209 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-70-70—209 James Morrison, England 69-70-70—209 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-70-72—209 Robin Williams, South Africa 68-70-71—209 Sam Bairstow, England 69-70-71—210 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 70-69-71—210 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 71-68-72—211 Martin Vorster, South Africa 68-71-72—211

