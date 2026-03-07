Joburg Open Scores

Saturday
At Houghton GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 7,279; Par: 70
Third Round
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|66-68-62—196
|Dan Bradbury, England
|64-70-64—198
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|67-67-64—198
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|67-67-64—198
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England
|66-62-70—198
|Jack Hawksby, England
|66-66-68—200
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|64-69-67—200
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates
|67-67-66—200
|David Ravetto, France
|66-67-68—201
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|67-68-66—201
|Luke Brown, South Africa
|66-67-69—202
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|69-67-66—202
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
|65-72-65—202
|Patrick Reed, United States
|69-68-65—202
|Jamie Rutherford, England
|65-70-67—202
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|64-70-68—202
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|71-66-65—202
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|67-68-67—202
|Cameron Adam, Scotland
|67-69-67—203
|Louis Albertse, South Africa
|68-65-70—203
|Marcus Armitage, England
|67-68-68—203
|Sean Crocker, United States
|66-65-72—203
|Ross Fisher, England
|67-69-67—203
|Ryggs Johnston, United States
|69-65-69—203
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|69-68-66—203
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|67-69-67—203
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|69-67-67—203
|Joe Dean, England
|70-67-67—204
|Julien Guerrier, France
|70-68-66—204
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|67-67-70—204
|Kota Kaneko, Japan
|70-67-67—204
|Ruan Korb, South Africa
|68-66-70—204
|Benjamin Schmidt, England
|68-69-67—204
|Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria
|64-70-70—204
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|71-68-65—204
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|67-69-68—204
|Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe
|65-72-67—204
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|71-66-67—204
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|68-70-67—205
|Todd Clements, England
|68-66-71—205
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|67-72-66—205
|Allen John, Germany
|70-68-67—205
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|65-70-70—205
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|68-68-69—205
|Hugo Townsend, Sweden
|65-67-73—205
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|64-71-71—206
|Christiaan Burke, South Africa
|66-71-69—206
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|68-69-69—206
|Pieter Moolman, South Africa
|69-67-70—206
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|70-68-68—206
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|67-68-71—206
|Neil Schietekat, South Africa
|70-68-68—206
|JJ Senekal, South Africa
|68-71-67—206
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|67-72-68—207
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|69-69-69—207
|Jean Hugo, South Africa
|71-66-70—207
|Romain Langasque, France
|67-71-69—207
|David Law, Scotland
|67-71-69—207
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|66-72-69—207
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|68-68-71—207
|Estiaan Conradie, South Africa
|69-70-69—208
|Herman Loubser, South Africa
|70-69-69—208
|Jovan Rebula, South Africa
|69-70-69—208
|Stals Swart, South Africa
|70-69-69—208
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|65-73-70—208
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|70-69-70—209
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|69-70-70—209
|James Morrison, England
|69-70-70—209
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|67-70-72—209
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|68-70-71—209
|Sam Bairstow, England
|69-70-71—210
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|70-69-71—210
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|71-68-72—211
|Martin Vorster, South Africa
|68-71-72—211
