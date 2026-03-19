Jack Hughes and Connor Brown lead the Devils past the Rangers, 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Connor Brown each had goal and two assists to help the New Jersey…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Connor Brown each had goal and two assists to help the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

The Devils are 10 points behind Boston and Detroit for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. They opened a five-game trip after going 5-2 on a homestand.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt each had a goal an assist for New Jersey, and Arseny Gritsyuk and Timo Meier also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 14 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Mika Zibanejad and Conor Sheary scored for New York. Jonathan Quick stopped 33 shots.

Last in the East, the Rangers have lost two straight after winning four in a row.

HURRICANES 6, PENGUINS 5, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sean Walker scored with 28.3 seconds left in overtime as Carolina beat Pittsburgh, spoiling Sidney Crosby’s return to the Penguins’ lineup.

Jackson Blake had a goal and two assists, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Walker each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook and K’Andre Miller also scored and Nikolaj Ehlers finished with three assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Erik Karlsson had two goals and an assist, Crosby added a goal and an assist, and Bryan Rust and Ben Kindel also scored for Pittsburgh. Stuart Skinner stopped 38 shots in the second matchup in nine nights between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division that went beyond regulation.

Pittsburgh completed a 2-1-2 trip that began with last week’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Eastern Conference- and Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

CAPITALS 4, SENATORS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 922nd goal and Cole Hutson scored his first to lead Washington past Ottawa.

Ovechkin is a goal shy of 1,000 — if his 77 postseason tallies are included.

The Capitals are still six points out of a playoff spot with time running out, but this was an encouraging night for the franchise. Hutson made his NHL debut less than a week after the end of his season at Boston University, and the 19-year-old defenseman showed off his smooth skating and stickhandling throughout the night, finally scoring into an empty net with 25.7 seconds remaining.

It was the 40-year-old Ovechkin who opened the scoring in the second period when Rasmus Sandin’s pass bounced off his right skate past goalie Linus Ullmark. That momentarily gave Ovechkin sole possession of the team lead in goals this season with 25, but then Tom Wilson beat Ullmark later in the period for his 25th.

Ovechkin has led the Caps in goals in all 20 seasons of his career, sharing the top spot only once — with T.J. Oshie in 2016-17.

STARS 2, AVALANCHE 1, SO

DENVER (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 33 saves through overtime, Wyatt Johnston scored the shootout winner and Dallas beat Colorado to tighten the race for first place in the division, conference and league standings.

The Stars (43-15-10, 96 points) pulled within two points of the Avalanche (44-13-10, 98 points), who lead the NHL atop the Western Conference. It’s the closest any team has been to Colorado since Dec. 10.

Johnston had the lone goal in the shootout while Oettinger stopped all three of Colorado’s shots, including Nathan MacKinnon to seal the win. It’s the third straight shootout this season between the Central Division rivals.

Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who bounced back from a 6-3 loss to Utah on Monday. It ended their streak of gaining a point in a franchise record-tying 15 straight games (14-0-1).

Oettinger improved to 12-0-1 over his last 13 games.

FLAMES 2, BLUES 1, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Farabee and rookie Matvei Gridin scored in a shootout to give Calgary a victory over St. Louis.

Connor Zary scored early in the first period for Calgary, and Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots.

Dylan Holloway tied it for St. Louis early in the second. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

After Farabee scored in the second round of the shootout to give Calgary a 1-0 lead, coach Ryan Huska turned to Gridin after Jimmy Snuggerud was stopped, and Gridin won it with a shot over Hofer’s glove.

FLYERS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Cates scored on a deflection off goalie Lukas Dostal’s skate at 2:17 of overtime and — after a review for offsides on the play — Philadelphia beat Anaheim.

Pacific Division-leading Anaheim forced overtime on Leo Carlsson’s goal with 1:54 left in regulation.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves to help Philadelphia rebound from a 2-1 shootout loss to Columbus at home Saturday night. The Flyers are six points behind Boston and Detroit for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

Luke Glendening had his first goal of the season and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia. Trevor Zegras was held off the scoresheet in his first game in Anaheim since his offseason trade. He scored twice in Philadelphia’s 5-2 home victory over the Ducks on Jan. 6.

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