Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune sidelined for three months after elbow injury

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune is out for three months after damaging an elbow against Scotland in the…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune is out for three months after damaging an elbow against Scotland in the Six Nations last weekend.

The injury requires surgery, his Ulster club said on Thursday.

Baloucoune was named the rising star of the Six Nations, the most impactful debutant, last Saturday after Ireland beat Scotland 43-21 to take the Triple Crown.

He smiled when he received the award: “I’m 28 and getting the rising star.”

Sterling performances for Ulster in the first half of the season earned him a first Ireland cap since 2022, which he marked with a try at home against Italy. He also scored against England at Twickenham and against Scotland.

“To deliver and go onto the next (match) and be consistently good is hard to do at this level when it’s new to you and he has grown massively in confidence,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “We have seen that daily.”

Farrell will hope Baloucoune is available when Ireland head south in July for Nations Championship games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.