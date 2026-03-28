Indiana plays Miami, looks to break home skid

Miami Heat (39-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 5…

Miami Heat (39-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Miami looking to break its 11-game home losing streak.

The Pacers are 12-33 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 12-25 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Heat are 23-21 in conference play. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference with 18.0 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 3.4.

The Pacers’ 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Heat allow. The Heat’s 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Pacers have given up to their opponents (49.1%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 123-99 on Jan. 11, with Andrew Nembhard scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 16.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 115.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 121.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Jarace Walker: day to day (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Heat: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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