Hoag Classic Par Scores

Sunday At Newport Beach CC Newport Beach, Calif. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,756; Par: 71 Final Round Stewart Cink, $330,000…

Sunday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,756; Par: 71

Final Round

Stewart Cink, $330,000 66-62-66—194 -19 Ernie Els, $176,000 66-65-67—198 -15 Zach Johnson, $176,000 63-70-65—198 -15 Brian Gay, $108,533 63-69-67—199 -14 Fredrik Jacobson, $108,533 64-66-69—199 -14 Charlie Wi, $108,533 66-67-66—199 -14 Steven Alker, $70,400 64-66-70—200 -13 Retief Goosen, $70,400 66-69-65—200 -13 Bernhard Langer, $70,400 67-67-66—200 -13 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $52,800 70-64-67—201 -12 Cameron Percy, $52,800 66-66-69—201 -12 David Toms, $52,800 66-66-69—201 -12 Thongchai Jaidee, $44,000 65-71-66—202 -11 David Duval, $35,294 65-69-69—203 -10 Soren Kjeldsen, $35,294 68-68-67—203 -10 Jose Maria Olazabal, $35,294 69-67-67—203 -10 Bo Van Pelt, $35,294 65-67-71—203 -10 Mike Weir, $35,294 66-69-68—203 -10 Mark Wilson, $35,294 67-69-67—203 -10 Y.E. Yang, $35,294 66-71-66—203 -10 Jason Caron, $25,667 68-68-68—204 -9 John Daly, $25,667 67-67-70—204 -9 Tim Petrovic, $25,667 66-65-73—204 -9 K.J. Choi, $19,663 68-67-70—205 -8 Darren Clarke, $19,663 69-70-66—205 -8 Joe Durant, $19,663 68-68-69—205 -8 Tommy Gainey, $19,663 70-65-70—205 -8 Paul Goydos, $19,663 62-74-69—205 -8 Richard Green, $19,663 67-69-69—205 -8 Padraig Harrington, $19,663 66-70-69—205 -8 Michael Jonzon, $0 67-67-71—205 -8 Ben Crane, $13,891 66-73-67—206 -7 Mathew Goggin, $13,891 67-70-69—206 -7 Justin Leonard, $13,891 70-69-67—206 -7 Dicky Pride, $13,891 68-71-67—206 -7 Tag Ridings, $13,891 67-71-68—206 -7 Vijay Singh, $13,891 67-69-70—206 -7 Michael Wright, $13,891 66-71-69—206 -7 Boo Weekley, $11,660 69-68-70—207 -6 Stephen Ames, $10,120 69-68-71—208 -5 Fred Couples, $10,120 69-69-70—208 -5 Jeff Maggert, $10,120 69-70-69—208 -5 Timothy O’Neal, $10,120 69-70-69—208 -5 Heath Slocum, $10,120 73-68-67—208 -5 Kevin Sutherland, $10,120 70-72-66—208 -5 Woody Austin, $7,260 68-69-72—209 -4 Steve Flesch, $7,260 68-71-70—209 -4 Matt Gogel, $7,260 71-69-69—209 -4 Ricardo Gonzalez, $7,260 69-70-70—209 -4 Scott Parel, $7,260 70-69-70—209 -4 Ken Tanigawa, $7,260 70-70-69—209 -4 Kirk Triplett, $7,260 68-72-69—209 -4 Billy Mayfair, $5,280 70-72-68—210 -3 Shaun Micheel, $5,280 69-69-72—210 -3 Vaughn Taylor, $5,280 71-71-68—210 -3 Bob Estes, $4,510 71-71-69—211 -2 Tom Pernice, $4,510 70-72-69—211 -2 Vanslow Phillips, $0 68-72-71—211 -2 Paul Stankowski, $4,510 69-70-72—211 -2 Shane Bertsch, $3,520 71-68-73—212 -1 Chad Campbell, $3,520 71-73-68—212 -1 David Frost, $3,520 69-71-72—212 -1 Steve Jones, $3,520 70-72-70—212 -1 Rocco Mediate, $3,520 72-72-68—212 -1 Alex Cejka, $2,640 67-74-72—213 E Tom Lehman, $2,640 68-76-69—213 E Corey Pavin, $2,640 71-70-72—213 E Steve Allan, $2,002 71-70-73—214 +1 Billy Andrade, $2,002 67-73-74—214 +1 Ken Duke, $2,002 67-73-74—214 +1 Lee Janzen, $2,002 68-73-73—214 +1 Mark Hensby, $1,672 70-70-75—215 +2 Doug Barron, $1,496 72-71-73—216 +3 Fred Funk, $1,496 69-73-74—216 +3 Chris DiMarco, $1,364 74-71-72—217 +4 Stuart Appleby, $1,276 71-75-72—218 +5 John Senden, $1,188 74-73-72—219 +6 Jay Haas, $1,100 76-72-73—221 +8

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.