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Hoag Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

March 29, 2026, 8:57 PM

Sunday

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,756; Par: 71

Final Round

Stewart Cink, $330,000 66-62-66—194 -19
Ernie Els, $176,000 66-65-67—198 -15
Zach Johnson, $176,000 63-70-65—198 -15
Brian Gay, $108,533 63-69-67—199 -14
Fredrik Jacobson, $108,533 64-66-69—199 -14
Charlie Wi, $108,533 66-67-66—199 -14
Steven Alker, $70,400 64-66-70—200 -13
Retief Goosen, $70,400 66-69-65—200 -13
Bernhard Langer, $70,400 67-67-66—200 -13
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $52,800 70-64-67—201 -12
Cameron Percy, $52,800 66-66-69—201 -12
David Toms, $52,800 66-66-69—201 -12
Thongchai Jaidee, $44,000 65-71-66—202 -11
David Duval, $35,294 65-69-69—203 -10
Soren Kjeldsen, $35,294 68-68-67—203 -10
Jose Maria Olazabal, $35,294 69-67-67—203 -10
Bo Van Pelt, $35,294 65-67-71—203 -10
Mike Weir, $35,294 66-69-68—203 -10
Mark Wilson, $35,294 67-69-67—203 -10
Y.E. Yang, $35,294 66-71-66—203 -10
Jason Caron, $25,667 68-68-68—204 -9
John Daly, $25,667 67-67-70—204 -9
Tim Petrovic, $25,667 66-65-73—204 -9
K.J. Choi, $19,663 68-67-70—205 -8
Darren Clarke, $19,663 69-70-66—205 -8
Joe Durant, $19,663 68-68-69—205 -8
Tommy Gainey, $19,663 70-65-70—205 -8
Paul Goydos, $19,663 62-74-69—205 -8
Richard Green, $19,663 67-69-69—205 -8
Padraig Harrington, $19,663 66-70-69—205 -8
Michael Jonzon, $0 67-67-71—205 -8
Ben Crane, $13,891 66-73-67—206 -7
Mathew Goggin, $13,891 67-70-69—206 -7
Justin Leonard, $13,891 70-69-67—206 -7
Dicky Pride, $13,891 68-71-67—206 -7
Tag Ridings, $13,891 67-71-68—206 -7
Vijay Singh, $13,891 67-69-70—206 -7
Michael Wright, $13,891 66-71-69—206 -7
Boo Weekley, $11,660 69-68-70—207 -6
Stephen Ames, $10,120 69-68-71—208 -5
Fred Couples, $10,120 69-69-70—208 -5
Jeff Maggert, $10,120 69-70-69—208 -5
Timothy O’Neal, $10,120 69-70-69—208 -5
Heath Slocum, $10,120 73-68-67—208 -5
Kevin Sutherland, $10,120 70-72-66—208 -5
Woody Austin, $7,260 68-69-72—209 -4
Steve Flesch, $7,260 68-71-70—209 -4
Matt Gogel, $7,260 71-69-69—209 -4
Ricardo Gonzalez, $7,260 69-70-70—209 -4
Scott Parel, $7,260 70-69-70—209 -4
Ken Tanigawa, $7,260 70-70-69—209 -4
Kirk Triplett, $7,260 68-72-69—209 -4
Billy Mayfair, $5,280 70-72-68—210 -3
Shaun Micheel, $5,280 69-69-72—210 -3
Vaughn Taylor, $5,280 71-71-68—210 -3
Bob Estes, $4,510 71-71-69—211 -2
Tom Pernice, $4,510 70-72-69—211 -2
Vanslow Phillips, $0 68-72-71—211 -2
Paul Stankowski, $4,510 69-70-72—211 -2
Shane Bertsch, $3,520 71-68-73—212 -1
Chad Campbell, $3,520 71-73-68—212 -1
David Frost, $3,520 69-71-72—212 -1
Steve Jones, $3,520 70-72-70—212 -1
Rocco Mediate, $3,520 72-72-68—212 -1
Alex Cejka, $2,640 67-74-72—213 E
Tom Lehman, $2,640 68-76-69—213 E
Corey Pavin, $2,640 71-70-72—213 E
Steve Allan, $2,002 71-70-73—214 +1
Billy Andrade, $2,002 67-73-74—214 +1
Ken Duke, $2,002 67-73-74—214 +1
Lee Janzen, $2,002 68-73-73—214 +1
Mark Hensby, $1,672 70-70-75—215 +2
Doug Barron, $1,496 72-71-73—216 +3
Fred Funk, $1,496 69-73-74—216 +3
Chris DiMarco, $1,364 74-71-72—217 +4
Stuart Appleby, $1,276 71-75-72—218 +5
John Senden, $1,188 74-73-72—219 +6
Jay Haas, $1,100 76-72-73—221 +8

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