Hainan Classic presented by MAEXTRO Par Scores

Saturday Hainan, China a-Blackstone Course (Host Course) 7,637 yards; Par 72 b-Vintage Course 7,331 yards; Par 72 Purse: $2.6 million…

Saturday

Hainan, China

a-Blackstone Course (Host Course)

7,637 yards; Par 72

b-Vintage Course

7,331 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.6 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jorge Campillo, Spain 65b-67a-67a—199 -17 Jordan Gumberg, United States 64a-66b-69a—199 -17 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 66b-68a-66a—200 -16 Wenyi Ding, China 66b-70a-66a—202 -14 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 66a-68b-68a—202 -14 Euan Walker, Scotland 69b-67a-66a—202 -14 Bo Jin, China 69a-67b-67a—203 -13 Marcus Armitage, England 69b-69a-66a—204 -12 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69b-68a-67a—204 -12 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 68b-68a-68a—204 -12 Yanhan Zhou, China 68b-68a-68a—204 -12 Oliver Lindell, Finland 68b-69a-68a—205 -11 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71a-68b-67a—206 -10 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70a-69b-68a—207 -9 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 67a-68b-72a—207 -9 Andy Sullivan, England 70a-66b-71a—207 -9 Bowen Xiao, China 69b-67a-71a—207 -9 Clement Charmasson, France 69b-70a-69a—208 -8 Martin Couvra, France 67a-72b-69a—208 -8 Sean Crocker, United States 70b-68a-70a—208 -8 Ross Fisher, England 70b-68a-70a—208 -8 Taichi Kho, Hong Kong 73b-66a-69a—208 -8 Eddie Pepperell, England 71a-69b-68a—208 -8 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 68a-72b-68a—208 -8 Dan Bradbury, England 69a-71b-69a—209 -7 Ugo Coussaud, France 72a-70b-67a—209 -7 Kota Kaneko, Japan 70b-69a-70a—209 -7 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 68b-74a-67a—209 -7 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 69b-73a-67a—209 -7 Davis Bryant, United States 75a-68b-67a—210 -6 Quentin Debove, France 70b-68a-72a—210 -6 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69b-69a-72a—210 -6 David Micheluzzi, Australia 69a-70b-71a—210 -6 Ryan Peake, Australia 71a-69b-70a—210 -6 Sampson-yunhe Zheng, China 69b-69a-72a—210 -6 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69a-69b-73a—211 -5 Matthew Jordan, England 72a-68b-71a—211 -5 Francesco Molinari, Italy 73b-70a-68a—211 -5 Jan Schneider, Germany 69a-73b-69a—211 -5 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71b-71a-70a—212 -4 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 70a-69b-73a—212 -4 Bowen Chai, China 73b-70a-69a—212 -4 Lloyd Jefferson Go, Philippines 68a-69b-75a—212 -4 Zihao Jin, China 68a-69b-75a—212 -4 Jason Scrivener, Australia 66b-71a-75a—212 -4 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71a-71b-70a—212 -4 Daniel Young, Scotland 71b-70a-71a—212 -4 Matthew Baldwin, England 70b-72a-71a—213 -3 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69a-69b-75a—213 -3 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66a-72b-75a—213 -3 Yu Fang, China 71a-71b-71a—213 -3 Calum Hill, Scotland 68b-71a-74a—213 -3 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 72a-69b-72a—213 -3 David Law, Scotland 72a-66b-75a—213 -3 Zander Lombard, South Africa 72a-71b-70a—213 -3 Tom Vaillant, France 69b-73a-71a—213 -3 Hongfu Wu, China 74a-68b-71a—213 -3 Manuel Elvira, Spain 72b-69a-73a—214 -2 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70a-72b-72a—214 -2 Jack Senior, England 71b-72a-71a—214 -2 Hugo Townsend, Sweden 70b-69a-75a—214 -2 Quim Vidal, Spain 72b-70a-72a—214 -2 Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 73a-69b-73a—215 -1 Yue Liu, China 72a-71b-72a—215 -1 Matt Killen, England 73b-69a-75a—217 +1 Gregorio De Leo, Italy 69b-74a-75a—218 +2 Grant Forrest, Scotland 72a-71b-75a—218 +2 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68b-71a-79a—218 +2 Ashun Wu, China 70b-73a-75a—218 +2

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