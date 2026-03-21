Hainan Classic presented by MAEXTRO Par Scores

Saturday
Hainan, China
a-Blackstone Course (Host Course)
7,637 yards; Par 72
b-Vintage Course
7,331 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.6 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|65b-67a-67a—199
|-17
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|64a-66b-69a—199
|-17
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|66b-68a-66a—200
|-16
|Wenyi Ding, China
|66b-70a-66a—202
|-14
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|66a-68b-68a—202
|-14
|Euan Walker, Scotland
|69b-67a-66a—202
|-14
|Bo Jin, China
|69a-67b-67a—203
|-13
|Marcus Armitage, England
|69b-69a-66a—204
|-12
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|69b-68a-67a—204
|-12
|Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal
|68b-68a-68a—204
|-12
|Yanhan Zhou, China
|68b-68a-68a—204
|-12
|Oliver Lindell, Finland
|68b-69a-68a—205
|-11
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|71a-68b-67a—206
|-10
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|70a-69b-68a—207
|-9
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|67a-68b-72a—207
|-9
|Andy Sullivan, England
|70a-66b-71a—207
|-9
|Bowen Xiao, China
|69b-67a-71a—207
|-9
|Clement Charmasson, France
|69b-70a-69a—208
|-8
|Martin Couvra, France
|67a-72b-69a—208
|-8
|Sean Crocker, United States
|70b-68a-70a—208
|-8
|Ross Fisher, England
|70b-68a-70a—208
|-8
|Taichi Kho, Hong Kong
|73b-66a-69a—208
|-8
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|71a-69b-68a—208
|-8
|Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain
|68a-72b-68a—208
|-8
|Dan Bradbury, England
|69a-71b-69a—209
|-7
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|72a-70b-67a—209
|-7
|Kota Kaneko, Japan
|70b-69a-70a—209
|-7
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates
|68b-74a-67a—209
|-7
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England
|69b-73a-67a—209
|-7
|Davis Bryant, United States
|75a-68b-67a—210
|-6
|Quentin Debove, France
|70b-68a-72a—210
|-6
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|69b-69a-72a—210
|-6
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|69a-70b-71a—210
|-6
|Ryan Peake, Australia
|71a-69b-70a—210
|-6
|Sampson-yunhe Zheng, China
|69b-69a-72a—210
|-6
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|69a-69b-73a—211
|-5
|Matthew Jordan, England
|72a-68b-71a—211
|-5
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|73b-70a-68a—211
|-5
|Jan Schneider, Germany
|69a-73b-69a—211
|-5
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|71b-71a-70a—212
|-4
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|70a-69b-73a—212
|-4
|Bowen Chai, China
|73b-70a-69a—212
|-4
|Lloyd Jefferson Go, Philippines
|68a-69b-75a—212
|-4
|Zihao Jin, China
|68a-69b-75a—212
|-4
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|66b-71a-75a—212
|-4
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|71a-71b-70a—212
|-4
|Daniel Young, Scotland
|71b-70a-71a—212
|-4
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|70b-72a-71a—213
|-3
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69a-69b-75a—213
|-3
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|66a-72b-75a—213
|-3
|Yu Fang, China
|71a-71b-71a—213
|-3
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|68b-71a-74a—213
|-3
|Tobias Jonsson, Sweden
|72a-69b-72a—213
|-3
|David Law, Scotland
|72a-66b-75a—213
|-3
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|72a-71b-70a—213
|-3
|Tom Vaillant, France
|69b-73a-71a—213
|-3
|Hongfu Wu, China
|74a-68b-71a—213
|-3
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|72b-69a-73a—214
|-2
|Stefano Mazzoli, Italy
|70a-72b-72a—214
|-2
|Jack Senior, England
|71b-72a-71a—214
|-2
|Hugo Townsend, Sweden
|70b-69a-75a—214
|-2
|Quim Vidal, Spain
|72b-70a-72a—214
|-2
|Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa
|73a-69b-73a—215
|-1
|Yue Liu, China
|72a-71b-72a—215
|-1
|Matt Killen, England
|73b-69a-75a—217
|+1
|Gregorio De Leo, Italy
|69b-74a-75a—218
|+2
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|72a-71b-75a—218
|+2
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|68b-71a-79a—218
|+2
|Ashun Wu, China
|70b-73a-75a—218
|+2
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