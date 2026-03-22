Golden Knights take losing streak into game against the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights (31-25-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (43-15-11, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (31-25-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (43-15-11, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -148, Golden Knights +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 43-15-11 overall and 22-8-4 at home. The Stars are eighth in league play with 233 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Vegas has a 15-13-7 record in road games and a 31-25-14 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +seven scoring differential, with 220 total goals scored and 213 given up.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 38 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 19 goals and 50 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower-body), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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