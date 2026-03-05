Golden Knights captain Mark Stone placed on IR with upper-body injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oft-injured Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was placed on injured reserve on Thursday with an…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oft-injured Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was placed on injured reserve on Thursday with an upper-body injury.

Being put on IR means Stone must miss the next two games — at home Friday against Minnesota and Sunday versus Edmonton — and could possibly be sidelined longer.

He was hurt in Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Pittsburgh after taking a check to his left arm, and then sat out the next two games.

This is the second time this season the 33-year-old Stone has been placed on IR. The winger missed 16 games in October and November with a broken finger.

Stone was having his best season with 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games and was on pace to beat his previous career high of 73 points in 2018-19 while playing for Ottawa and Vegas.

But, injuries also are part of Stone’s story. His 66 games played last season was his most since appearing in 77 in 2018-19.

The Golden Knights have been active with Friday’s NHL trade deadline looming. They traded with Washington on Thursday for center Nic Dowd, two days after the Golden Knights picked up forward Cole Smith in a deal with Nashville.

